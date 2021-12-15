IQE (LON:IQE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.40

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.40 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 1868918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.70 ($0.45).

Several research firms recently commented on IQE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 55 ($0.73) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.75) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.42. The stock has a market cap of £255.48 million and a PE ratio of -321.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,043.61).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

