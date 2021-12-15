ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26. 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 376,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
