ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26. 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 376,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

