B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Update

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.5 days.

Shares of BCOMF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. B Communications has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

