BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BNY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
