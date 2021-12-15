BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

