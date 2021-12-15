Raze Network Price Tops $0.0961 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $1.96 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

