Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

