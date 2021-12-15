$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

WSO opened at $309.60 on Friday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $219.87 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 7.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

