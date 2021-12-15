Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

