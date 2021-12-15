Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 514 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

