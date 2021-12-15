Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BEMO opened at GBX 784.40 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £94.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 801.55. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 857.90 ($11.34).

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

