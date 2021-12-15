Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BEMO opened at GBX 784.40 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £94.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 801.55. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 857.90 ($11.34).
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
