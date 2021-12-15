Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,660 ($48.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,549.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,820.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,330 ($44.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

In related news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($65,736.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($53.19).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

