Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
