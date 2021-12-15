Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

