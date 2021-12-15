Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Declines By 96.4%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

