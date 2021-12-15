Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.27. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $243.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.37. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

