R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. FMR LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $32,511,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

