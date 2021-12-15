R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
RCM opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.71.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.