Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MYC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

