ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICUI opened at $225.25 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

