Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HUMRF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

