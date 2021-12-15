Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.80

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 176793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lyft by 193.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lyft by 28,996.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

