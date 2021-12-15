Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zedge has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zedge by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

