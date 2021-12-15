Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zedge has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
