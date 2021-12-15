Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Declines By 99.6%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKLKY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Shinsei Bank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

About Shinsei Bank

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

