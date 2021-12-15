Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
