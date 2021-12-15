Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.