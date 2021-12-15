TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 95.08 ($1.26) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.36.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
