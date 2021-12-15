Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

