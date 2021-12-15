Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rises By 513.6%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 513.6% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

UPNRF opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

