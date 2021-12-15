BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $3.63 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $368,550.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,744.74 or 0.99104666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.62 or 0.01130475 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

