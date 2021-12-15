Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SBT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $267.88 million, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

