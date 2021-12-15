Head-To-Head Contrast: CCUR (CCUR) & Its Rivals

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 365 1342 1620 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 41.96%. Given CCUR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.44, indicating that their average stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 16.76

CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

