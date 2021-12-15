7,554 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

