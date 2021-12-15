4,558 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12,224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $481.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.00 and its 200 day moving average is $434.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

