Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $345.93 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

