Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $106,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

