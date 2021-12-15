Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

