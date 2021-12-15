Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on December 30th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

UNP opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.90. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

