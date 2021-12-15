Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Drops By 73.4%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBQU opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

