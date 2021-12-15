Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $263,815.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00200442 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

