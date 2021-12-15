Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the November 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPZEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

