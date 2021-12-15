BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 19,663.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.41 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

