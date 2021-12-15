Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

