DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.