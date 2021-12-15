J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Splunk stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

