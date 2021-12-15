Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,622 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

