Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

