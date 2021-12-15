Hexavest Inc. Sells 23,158 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,158 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 349,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 69,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

