PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.