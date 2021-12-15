IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 5.4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.03. 3,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market cap of $829.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

