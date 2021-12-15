Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,469 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $47.67.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

