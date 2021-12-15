CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

Shares of CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.34. CION Invt shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, insider Stephen Roman purchased 3,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 5,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

