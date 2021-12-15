GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 10.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $142.90. Approximately 112,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,967,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get GameStop alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.