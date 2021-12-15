Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.86. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

